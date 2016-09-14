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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual

14 Sep 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 14, 2016 17:14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,239 bytes)
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