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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Europe And UK Non-Deal Roadshow (20 - 23 September 2016)

23 Sep 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 16, 2016 17:12
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,740,372 bytes)
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