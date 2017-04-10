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Notification Of Results Release

10 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 10, 2017 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG170410OTHRHCDA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 26 April 2017.
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