News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 10, 2017 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notification of Results Release
|Announcement Reference
|SG170410OTHRHCDA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 26 April 2017.