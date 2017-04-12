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News

Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of RMZ Somerset Galleria Hotels Private Limited

12 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 12, 2017 18:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of RMZ Somerset Galleria Hotels Private Limited
Announcement Reference SG170412OTHR8ZPW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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