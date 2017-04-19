News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 19, 2017 7:19
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017, as attached for information. 1) CCT 2017 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement; 2) CCT 2017 First Quarter Financial Results News Release; and 3) CCT 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.