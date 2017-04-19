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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited

19 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 19, 2017 18:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of substantial shareholder - Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
Announcement Reference SG170419OTHRUVJ3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 45,622 bytes)
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