News
Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 19 April 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 19, 2017 19:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation slides for Annual General Meeting held on 19 April 2017
|Announcement Reference
|SG170419OTHRFNKC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.