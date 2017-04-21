News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 21, 2017 7:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170421OTHRPC1L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's New York acquisition lifts 1Q 2017 revenue by 5% to S$111.3 million2) 2017 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 2017 First Quarter Financial Results