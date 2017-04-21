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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

21 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 21, 2017 7:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG170421OTHRPC1L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's New York acquisition lifts 1Q 2017 revenue by 5% to S$111.3 million2) 2017 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 234,214 bytes)
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