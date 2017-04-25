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News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation As CEO Of CapitaLand Singapore And Key Management Personnel Of CapitaLand Group

25 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 25, 2017 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation as CEO of CapitaLand Singapore and key management personnel of CapitaLand Group
Announcement Reference SG170425OTHRQTYF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 103,511 bytes)
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