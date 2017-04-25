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News

Ascott Residence Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Appointment & Cessation Of CEO Of REIT Managers

25 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 25, 2017 7:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - "Appointment & Cessation of CEO of REIT Managers"
Announcement Reference SG170425OTHRC1QW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust , have today issued announcements on the above matters as attached for information.

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  1. Ascott REIT - Appointment Of CEO (Size: 160,439 bytes)
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