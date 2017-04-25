News
Ascott Residence Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Appointment & Cessation Of CEO Of REIT Managers
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 25, 2017 7:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - "Appointment & Cessation of CEO of REIT Managers"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170425OTHRC1QW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust , have today issued announcements on the above matters as attached for information.