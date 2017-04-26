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About Us
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Global

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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

26 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 26, 2017 6:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG170426OTHRF0BV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand 1Q 2017 PATMI increases 77.2% to S$386.8 million2) 2017 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1Q 2017 Financial Results4) 1Q 2017 China Residential Pipeline

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  1. Press Release (Size: 120,024 bytes)
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