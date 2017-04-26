News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 26, 2017 6:51
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170426OTHRF0BV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand 1Q 2017 PATMI increases 77.2% to S$386.8 million2) 2017 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1Q 2017 Financial Results4) 1Q 2017 China Residential Pipeline