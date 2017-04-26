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Ascott Residence Trust (ART) - Payment Base Component Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In ART

26 Apr 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 26, 2017 19:05
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,769 bytes)
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