News
CapitaLand Mall Trust News Release - Funan Gathers Momentum With Over 80,000 Square Feet Leasing Commitment Received To Date Well Ahead Of Opening In 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 27, 2017 17:59
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.