News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 3, 2017 7:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170803OTHRVKUE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand 2Q 2017 PATMI increases 97% to S$579.3 million2) 2017 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2017 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2017