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News

CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)

08 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2017 17:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)
Announcement Reference SG170807OTHRLVBT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 9,033,091 bytes)
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