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News

CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)

08 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2017 18:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)
Announcement Reference SG170807OTHRZ1YH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries(1) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust;(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust;(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust; and (4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust;have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 4,909,535 bytes)
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