News
CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 7, 2017 18:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand & REITs Corporate Day, Bangkok (8 August 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170807OTHRZ1YH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries(1) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust;(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust;(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust; and (4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust;have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.