News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Mr Lim Weng Kin Anthony As An Independent Non-Executive Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 10, 2017 17:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Mr Lim Weng Kin Anthony as an Independent Non-Executive Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG170810OTHRUMQ9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
|Date Of Appointment
|11/08/2017
|Name Of Person
|Lim Weng Kin Anthony
|Age
|59
|Country Of Principal Residence
|United States of America
|The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
|Based on Mr Anthony Lim's credentials and experience, and the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, the Board is satisfied that Mr Lim will be able to bring invaluable insights to the Company and contribute to the Board's deliberations. His appointment is considered to be beneficial to the Board and the Company.
|Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility
|Non-Executive
|Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Conflict of interests (including any competing business)
|Nil
|Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
|Sep 2009 - Dec 2016President (Americas), GIC Private Limited1998 - Aug 2009President (London), GIC Private Limited
|Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))
|Yes
|Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|Yes
|Shareholding Details
|CapitaLand - 1,000 shares (deemed - held through spouse)
|Past (for the last 5 years)
|Nil
|Present
|Vista Oil & Gas S.A. de C.V.
|(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?
|No
|(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?
|No
|(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?
|No
|(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?
|No
|(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?
|No
|(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?
|No
|(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?
|No
|(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?
|No
|(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
|No
|(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
|No
|(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
|No
|Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?
|No
|If No, Please provide details of any training undertaken in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company
|Although he has not served on any public listed company boards, Mr Lim would have knowledge on the requirements and workings of listed companies through his work in statutory board such as Monetary Authority of Singapore and investment firm such as GIC Private Limited (formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Private Limited). The Company also provides suitable training for its Directors. All Directors on appointment also undergo an induction programme to familiarise themselves with matters relating to the Company's business activities, its strategic directions and policies, the regulatory environment in which the Group operates and the Company's corporate governance practices. Following their appointment, Directors are provided with opportunities for continuing education in areas such as directors' duties and responsibilities, changes to regulations and accounting standards and industry related matters, so as to be updated on matters that affect or may enhance their performance as Directors or Board Committee members.