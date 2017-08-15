News
CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT") - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CMT
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 15, 2017 17:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT") - Payment of management fee by way of issue of units in CMT
|Announcement Reference
|SG170815OTHRSA1G
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.