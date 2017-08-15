News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest Of Director Upon Appointment - Anthony Lim Weng Kin
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 15, 2017 18:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Disclosure of interest of Director upon appointment - Anthony Lim Weng Kin
|Announcement Reference
|SG170815OTHR4EJ6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 1 of Anthony Lim Weng Kin is for information.