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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest Of Director Upon Appointment - Anthony Lim Weng Kin

15 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 15, 2017 18:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of interest of Director upon appointment - Anthony Lim Weng Kin
Announcement Reference SG170815OTHR4EJ6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Anthony Lim Weng Kin is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 26,341 bytes)
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