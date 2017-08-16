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News

Striking-Off Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Yorksure Pte. Ltd.

16 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2017 18:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Striking-off of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, Yorksure Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG170816OTHR1VRU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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