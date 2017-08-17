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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of The Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America

17 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 17, 2017 7:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Completion of the acquisition of a third property in New York, USA
Announcement Reference SG170817OTHRV9AP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 208,715 bytes)
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