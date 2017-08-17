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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Award Of Contract To A Related Party

17 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 17, 2017 18:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Award of Contract to a Related Party
Announcement Reference SG170817OTHRNYPN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 67,842 bytes)
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