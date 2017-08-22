News
CCT, CRCT & ART - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2017 (22 August 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2017 18:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT, CRCT & ART - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2017 (22 August 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170821OTHRDP8O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries,1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT");3) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART");have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.