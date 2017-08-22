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CCT, CRCT & ART - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2017 (22 August 2017)

22 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2017 18:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT, CRCT & ART - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2017 (22 August 2017)
Announcement Reference SG170821OTHRDP8O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries,1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT");3) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART");have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 4,907,290 bytes)
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