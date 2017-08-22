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News

Change Of Interest In Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

22 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 22, 2017 7:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest in wholly owned subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG170822OTHRWBCD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 137,679 bytes)
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