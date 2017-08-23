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CMT; CRCT; CCT; ART - Citi, REITAS & SGX C-Suite S'pore REITs & Sponsors Corporate Day 2017 (24/8/2017)

23 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 23, 2017 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT;CRCT;CCT;ART - Citi, REITAS & SGX C-Suite S'pore REITS & Sponsors Corporate Day 2017 (24/8/2017)
Announcement Reference SG170823OTHR4263
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries,1) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT");2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT");3) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");4) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART");have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Mall Trust (Size: 7,012,695 bytes)
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