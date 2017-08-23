News
CMT; CRCT; CCT; ART - Citi, REITAS & SGX C-Suite S'pore REITs & Sponsors Corporate Day 2017 (24/8/2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 23, 2017 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT;CRCT;CCT;ART - Citi, REITAS & SGX C-Suite S'pore REITS & Sponsors Corporate Day 2017 (24/8/2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170823OTHR4263
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries,1) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT");2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT");3) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");4) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART");have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.