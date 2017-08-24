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Redemption Of S$350,000,000 3.95% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2017 Issued Pursuant To CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited's S$2,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme

24 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 24, 2017 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption of S$350M 3.95% FRN due 2017 issued pursuant to CMA Treasury's S$2B EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG170824OTHRVOBN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,281 bytes)
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