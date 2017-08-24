News
Redemption Of S$350,000,000 3.95% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2017 Issued Pursuant To CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited's S$2,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 24, 2017 17:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption of S$350M 3.95% FRN due 2017 issued pursuant to CMA Treasury's S$2B EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG170824OTHRVOBN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.