News
Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (28 - 29 August 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 25, 2017 19:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (28 - 29 August 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170825OTHRJUVE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.