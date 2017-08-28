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News

Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Lee Chee Koon As Group Chief Investment Officer

28 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2017 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Lee Chee Koon as Group Chief Investment Officer
Announcement Reference SG170828OTHRI3TI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of Lee Chee Koon as Group Chief Investment Officer

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  1. Appendix A (Size: 53,616 bytes)
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