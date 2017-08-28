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News

CCTML - Appointment Of Mr Kevin Chee As CEO, Director And Exco Member

28 Aug 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2017 18:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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