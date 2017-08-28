News
CCTML - Appointment Of Mr Kevin Chee As CEO, Director And Exco Member
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 28, 2017 18:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the above matter as attached for information.