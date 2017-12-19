News
Acquisition Of All The Equity Interest In 上海明昌置业有限公司 Shanghai Mingchang Properties Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 19, 2017 18:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of all the equity interest in Shanghai Mingchang Properties Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG171219OTHRQVZ4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.