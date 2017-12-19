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News

Acquisition Of All The Equity Interest In 上海明昌置业有限公司 Shanghai Mingchang Properties Limited

19 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 19, 2017 18:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of all the equity interest in Shanghai Mingchang Properties Limited
Announcement Reference SG171219OTHRQVZ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 119,445 bytes)
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