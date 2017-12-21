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Dormant Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - ACRJ3 Pte. Ltd.

21 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 21, 2017 17:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dormant subsidiary in members' voluntary liquidation - ACRJ3 Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG171221OTHRCL4V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 203,564 bytes)
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