News
Ascott Residence Trust - Renewed Master Lease Agreements For Serviced Residence Properties in France
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 22, 2017 17:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Renewed Master Lease Agreements for Serviced Residence Properties in France
|Announcement Reference
|SG171222OTHRNQYU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.