News
Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - 上海静功实业有限公司 Shanghai Jinggong Industrial Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 27, 2017 17:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Jinggong Industrial Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG171227OTHR1BHQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.