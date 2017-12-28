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News

Acquisition Of 94.9% Effective Interest In MAC Property company GmbH And MAC Car Park Company GmbH

28 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 28, 2017 7:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 94.9% effective interest in MAC Property Company GmbH and MAC Car Park Company GmbH
Announcement Reference SG171228OTHRDSJD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 130,734 bytes)
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