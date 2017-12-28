News
Acquisition Of 94.9% Effective Interest In MAC Property company GmbH And MAC Car Park Company GmbH
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 28, 2017 7:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 94.9% effective interest in MAC Property Company GmbH and MAC Car Park Company GmbH
|Announcement Reference
|SG171228OTHRDSJD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.