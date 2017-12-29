News
Proposed Divestment Of Interest In Six Retail Mall Assets In India And CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 29, 2017 17:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed divestment of 6 retail malls in India & CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG171229OTHRH2ZM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.