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News

Proposed Divestment Of Interest In Six Retail Mall Assets In India And CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Private Limited

29 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 29, 2017 17:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed divestment of 6 retail malls in India & CapitaLand Retail Prestige Mall Management Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference SG171229OTHRH2ZM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 113,715 bytes)
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