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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

15 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 15, 2017 6:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170215OTHRNFBN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand FY 2016 PATMI increases 11.7% to S$1.19 billion2) 2016 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2016 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2016

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  1. Press Release (Size: 48,317 bytes)
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