News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 15, 2017 6:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170215OTHRNFBN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand FY 2016 PATMI increases 11.7% to S$1.19 billion2) 2016 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2016 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2016