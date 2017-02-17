News
Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (16 - 17 February 2017)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 15, 2017 17:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (16 - 17 February 2017)
|Announcement Reference
|SG170215OTHRFNZI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.