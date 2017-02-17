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News

Proposed Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of Office And Retail Assets In The Greater Tokyo Area Of Japan

17 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 17, 2017 7:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed acquisition of a portfolio of office and retail assets in the Greater Tokyo area of Japan
Announcement Reference SG170217OTHRAAQ8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 32,314 bytes)
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