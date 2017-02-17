News
Proposed Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of Office And Retail Assets In The Greater Tokyo Area Of Japan
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 17, 2017 7:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed acquisition of a portfolio of office and retail assets in the Greater Tokyo area of Japan
|Announcement Reference
|SG170217OTHRAAQ8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.