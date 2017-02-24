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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Japan Non-Deal Roadshow (22-24 February 2017)

24 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 21, 2017 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Japan Non-Deal Roadshow (22-24 February 2017)
Announcement Reference SG170221OTHRB6C6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 7,808,779 bytes)
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