CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascott Residence Trust - Appointments

22 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 22, 2017 13:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascott Residence Trust - "Appointments"
Announcement Reference SG170222OTHRMTG9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (the manager of Ascott Residence Trust), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information. The above announcements are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

Attachments

  1. CCT Appointment (Size: 221,891 bytes)
Back to top