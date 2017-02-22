News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascott Residence Trust - Appointments
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 22, 2017 13:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascott Residence Trust - "Appointments"
|Announcement Reference
|SG170222OTHRMTG9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (the manager of Ascott Residence Trust), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information. The above announcements are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.