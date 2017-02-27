News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Adjustment To Conversion Price Of S$175M 2.5% Convertible Bonds Due 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 27, 2017 17:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLandCommercialTrust - Adjustment to conversion price of S$175M 2.5% Convertible Bonds due 2017
|Announcement Reference
|SG170227OTHR8HO9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.