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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Adjustment To Conversion Price Of S$175M 2.5% Convertible Bonds Due 2017

27 Feb 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 27, 2017 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLandCommercialTrust - Adjustment to conversion price of S$175M 2.5% Convertible Bonds due 2017
Announcement Reference SG170227OTHR8HO9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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