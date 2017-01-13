News
Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Ningbo Xinjia Property Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 13, 2017 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Ningbo Xinjia Property Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG170113OTHRT2WY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.