News
Sale Of 100% Interest In Nassim Hill Realty Pte Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 16, 2017 18:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Sale of 100% interest in Nassim Hill Realty Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG170116OTHRS91W
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.