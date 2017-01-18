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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

18 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2017 7:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170118OTHRS2RJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information.1) CCT 2016 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement2) CCT 2016 Full Year Financial Results News Release - CCT's 4Q 2016 DPU rose 10.1% y-o-y to 2.39 cents3) CCT 2016 Financial Results Presentation Slides

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  1. Financials (Size: 573,316 bytes)
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