News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$175,000,000 2.5 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2017
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 18, 2017 8:07
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.