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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

20 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2017 7:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170120OTHR34BS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information.1) CMT 2016 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement;2) CMT 2016 Full Year Financial Results News Release; and3) CMT 2016 Full Year Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 251,692 bytes)
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