CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Subscription For 90% Stake In CapitaLand Thanh Nien Company Limited

20 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2017 18:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Subscription for 90% stake in CapitaLand Thanh Nien Company Limited
Announcement Reference SG170120OTHRYI19
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 69,861 bytes)
Back to top