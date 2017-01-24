News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 24, 2017 7:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG170124OTHRLF5G
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's FY 2016 Unitholders' Distribution rises 9% to record high of S$135 million2) 2016 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 2016 Full Year Financial Results