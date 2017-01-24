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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

24 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2017 7:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170124OTHRLF5G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information.1) News Release - Ascott REIT's FY 2016 Unitholders' Distribution rises 9% to record high of S$135 million2) 2016 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements3) Presentation Slides - 2016 Full Year Financial Results

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 246,404 bytes)
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