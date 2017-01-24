News
Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 24, 2017 7:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG170124OTHRAHXB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.