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Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

24 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2017 7:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG170124OTHRAHXB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 127,455 bytes)
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