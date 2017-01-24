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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

24 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2017 18:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG170124OTHRYTJM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2016, as attached for information:1) Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 20162) News Release - CMMT FY 2016 net property income increases 7.1% year-on-year3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 4Q 2016 Financial Results

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  1. Financials (Size: 534,991 bytes)
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